COVID Roundup: 101 Domestic Cases, Chief Epidemiologist Submits New Pandemic Measure Suggestions

There were 101 recorded domestic cases of the coronavirus in Iceland yesterday, plus an additional nine at the border. Of yesterday’s domestic cases, 62 were outside quarantine at diagnosis.

Following last week’s news of the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Iceland, there have been 13 confirmed cases as of December 6th. Chief Epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason told reporters that all of these cases are connected to Akranes, but he has not ruled out that the variant has spread further.

As reported a new bill would, if passed, make the position of Chief Epidemiologist appointable by the Minister of Health. As it is now, this position is appointed by the Medical Director of Health. Both Minister of Health Willum Þór Þórsson and Þórólfur support this measure, but the bill is still in the drafting stage.

Þórólfur has also submitted a new set of domestic pandemic response recommendations to the Health Ministry, as the current ones expire on Wednesday. These new recommendations will be discussed at a government meeting held tomorrow.

In more encouraging news, it turns out that infection rates are lowest amongst those who have had three vaccinations. As such, Þórólfur told reporters that he is not ruling out changing tactics should vaccinations prove effective against the Omicron variant.

Where other coronavirus data is concerned, 130 are in border screening quarantine, with 1,882 in domestic quarantine and 1,366 in isolation. 24 are currently in hospital with the virus, with five in intensive care.

All this being the case, the domestic 14-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is 462.9, and the 14-day incidence at the border per 100,000 inhabitants is 28.4.

281,402 have been vaccinated against the coronavirus as of December 3rd, comprising 90% of those aged 12 and older. 113,677 have also received booster shots, while 39,396 have received an additional Jansen dose.

As always, be sure to abide the domestic restrictions and border regulations. As reported, the Omicron variant has been detected in Iceland, so these regulations are subject to change.

