From Iceland — Possible Bomb Found Nearby US Ambassador's Residence

Possible Bomb Found Nearby US Ambassador’s Residence

Published December 2, 2021

Reetta Huhta
Words by
Photo by
HMH

A suspicious item was found in a trash can nearby the US Ambassador’s residence in Mánatún last night. According to Fréttablaðið’s sources, the item is believed to be a bomb. Three people have been arrested.

Become a member of our YouTube channel to get special access to our video content!

The police have not confirmed that the found object is a bomb, nor have they commented on anything else about the case.

However, Fréttablaðið states that a meeting was held today, where the possible connection between the ambassador and the case was discussed.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Opioid Usage Growing In Iceland

Opioid Usage Growing In Iceland

by

News
Bill Submitted That Would Ban “Blood Farms” In Iceland

Bill Submitted That Would Ban “Blood Farms” In Iceland

by

News
COVID Roundup: 136 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 136 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

News
First Confirmed Case Of Omicron Variant In Iceland Detected

First Confirmed Case Of Omicron Variant In Iceland Detected

by

News
Vaccination Car Has Received Positive Feedback

Vaccination Car Has Received Positive Feedback

by

News
COVID Roundup: 140 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: 140 Domestic Cases Yesterday, Most In Quarantine At Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!