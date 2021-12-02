From Iceland — Possible Bomb Found Nearby US Ambassador's Residence

Photo by HMH

A suspicious item was found in a trash can nearby the US Ambassador’s residence in Mánatún last night. According to Fréttablaðið’s sources, the item is believed to be a bomb. Three people have been arrested.

Become a member of our YouTube channel to get special access to our video content!

The police have not confirmed that the found object is a bomb, nor have they commented on anything else about the case.

However, Fréttablaðið states that a meeting was held today, where the possible connection between the ambassador and the case was discussed.