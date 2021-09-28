From Iceland — The Longest Eruption Of The Century Is Still Ongoing

Published September 28, 2021

Reetta Huhta
John Pearson

The longest eruption of the century at Geldingadalir is still ongoing, even though lava hasn’t surfaced from the crater these past days, reports Vísir.

According to a nature conservation specialist at the Iceland Met Office, Elísabet Pálmadóttir, it hasn’t been declared that the eruption is over, even if there hasn’t been much news about it lately.

“It can be seen very well from the webcams that the heat is high. The magma isn’t reaching the surface, but we just have to wait and see what happens in the next few days. We have seen similar breaks in the past”, she commented.

The last time lava surfaced from the crater was September 18th. However, a longer lava flow happened between September 2nd and 11th.

