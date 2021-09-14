From Iceland — RVK Newscast #130: Volcanos And Freak Accident In Spain

Photo by Art Bicnick

Finally! The eruption has started again at Fagradalsfjall after an 8-day pause, and it was spectacular. Grapevine photographer Art Bicnick hiked there in a storm and got some incredible footage from the first day. Other volcanos have also been reminding us of themselves: Askja in the Northeast of Iceland could go off any time soon and there has even been seismic activity in Ljósufjöll on Snæfellsnes. And who knows what good old Hekla will do.

And finally, there was a tragic freak accident in Spain where five Icelandic women got hurt, two of them are seriously injured.

