From Iceland — RVK Newscast #129: Is The Volcano Over?

Photo by Art Bicnick

We visited the volcano at Fagradalsfjall, but there hasn’t been volcanic activity for a week now. But this volcano has been announced dead before and proving quickly that it was more than alive and spectacular as always.

We took Pollý with us of course and she absolutely loved the outdoor activity.

We also collected some new lava for our Lava boxes.

Newscast supported by Einstök Beer

Want to buy an Icelandic wool sweater?

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.