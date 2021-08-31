From Iceland — Man Shot By Police Under Two Week Custody

Photo by Vísir/Egill

The armed man police shot and wounded in Egilsstaðir last Thursday is being held in custody for two weeks in the interest of the police investigation and public safety. Violations being considered in this case include attempted murder, physical assault, making threats, public danger and weapons violations, among other crimes, according to Vísir. The custody hold will last until Saturday, September 11th.

Police were called to the neighbourhood in Egilsstaðir around 22:00 on August 26th with reports of gunshots and a man spotted with an unidentified fireman. The man who reportedly does not live on the street had shot out several windows of an empty home and also at police.

When police ordered him to drop the weapon, he refused and was ultimately shot in the abdomen by police and taken to Landspítali. He underwent surgery and stayed in intensive care until August 29th.

Björn Ingimarsson, mayor of Múlaþing, has urged residents of Egilsstaðir to stand together after the shock of the event. Several families have sought trauma support after the attack in the neighbourhood.

