From Iceland — Climate Forests Being Planted In Reykjavík

Photo by Valur Grettisson

The City of Reykjavík held the first public planting day for its Climate Forests program on August 14th when more than 1,000 trees were planted. The forest will eventually cover around 150 hectares in Úlfarsfell, east of Reykjavík, reports RÚV.

Over 1,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide will be captured by the forests each year once completed. In addition, the area is also planned for use as outdoor recreation.

A press release by the Reykjavík Forestry Association (Skógræktarfélagi Reykjavíkur) states the intention is to offset carbon emissions from the City of Reykjavík while also providing a beautiful natural area.

Around 50 people took part in the first planting day, as they try to increase public contribution to the project. Employees handed out the plants ranging from willow, aspen and ryegrass and guided participants in the process.

Expected to extend over the next ten years, the project will continue to offer public planting days as well as opportunities for specific groups. More information on the Climate Forests can be found here.

