From Iceland — Early Voting For Parliamentary Elections Has Begun

Photo by Screenshot/RÚV

Early voting for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Iceland began at 8:20 today at the Chief Legislative Office in each county in Iceland. Alþingi was officially dissolved yesterday and therefore, voters can start voting early if they just can’t wait, but the election is to be held on the 25th of September.

According to Sigríður Kristinsdóttir, the magistrate in the city area, people have already started voting at the office, and it’s been a solid start in her opinion.

In an interview with RÚV, she said that all pandemic restrictions are followed to the book and that people who have COVID-19 or are in quarantine will have special applications that they can use to fill in their vote.

Everybody that is legal to vote can cast their vote at any chief legislative official in the country. More information (in Icelandic) can be found here.

