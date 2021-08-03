From Iceland — Bus Crash Goes Remarkably Well, Police Report

Photo by VÍSIR | MAGNÚS HLYNUR

A bus carrying some 50 passengers, both Icelanders and tourists, ran off the road yesterday, August 2nd, near Biskupstungur. According to the police, no one was seriously injured.

According to Vísir, the bus was operated by Icelandic adventure tourism company Arctic Rafting. Three passengers were transported by helicopter to Landspítali hospital in Reykjavik, but according to Sveinn Kristján Rúnarsson, chief of police in southern Iceland, this was due to the ease of transportation, rather than seriousness of the injuries.

The bus supposedly had too many passengers aboard. As it was an older bus, it did not have seat belts. The company may be fined for this oversight.

The cause for the accident seems to have been the side of the road giving way.

In a statement to MBL, Sveinn stated: “I think this has gone remarkably well, considering everything […] This is all under investigation, what the cause was exactly.”

