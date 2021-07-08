From Iceland — RVK Newscast #115: The Odd Rhythm Of The Volcano & A Helicopter Dispute

Photo by Art Bicnick

The volcano has a new rhythm—meaning now we have to time our visits to see it in action. There’s also currently a dispute between the landowners of the volcano area and the helicopter companies. And the blue smog, or the volcanic smog, is pestering those in the city area, but still, the scientists are not sure how dangerous it really is.

