From Iceland — Hveragerði Hikers Find Mysterious Remains

Photo by TommyBee/Wikimedia Commons

Police are investigating bones and other remains found yesterday evening in Hveragerði, Vísir reports.

The bag of remains was found in a lava field above Hveragerði by hikers.

Oddur Árnason, chief of police in southern Iceland, confirmed the findings yesterday evening and told Morgunblaðið that the remains will be sent to a lab in Reykjavik.

It is too early to tell whether the bones are human remains or not, although reports indicate that the remains are quite old.

No further comment on the remains was given.

When human remains are discovered in Iceland, they are typically far older than modern times, so the discovery is by itself highly unusual. More details will be provided as they arise.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.