From Iceland — Hveragerði Hikers Find Mysterious Remains

Mysterious Remains Found In Hveragerði

Published July 7, 2021

Erik Pomrenke
Words by
@erik@grapevine.is
Photo by
TommyBee/Wikimedia Commons

Police are investigating bones and other remains found yesterday evening in Hveragerði, Vísir reports.

The bag of remains was found in a lava field above Hveragerði by hikers.

Oddur Árnason, chief of police in southern Iceland, confirmed the findings yesterday evening and told Morgunblaðið that the remains will be sent to a lab in Reykjavik.

It is too early to tell whether the bones are human remains or not, although reports indicate that the remains are quite old.

No further comment on the remains was given.

When human remains are discovered in Iceland, they are typically far older than modern times, so the discovery is by itself highly unusual. More details will be provided as they arise.

