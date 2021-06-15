From Iceland — Tighter Restrictions This Year On Icelandic National Day Than Last Year

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

As Þjóðhátíðardagur, Icelandic National Day, is approaching this Thursday, the gathering ban has been loosened. Starting today, 300 people can gather with only a one-meter distance rule. Nevertheless, the gathering restrictions are tighter than last year on National Day, but numerous events are still planned all over the country.

Events offered, though not advertised for specific times

According to RÚV, 500 people were able to meet up last year. This year, the restrictions are only allowing 300 people to gather, though the pandemic slowly seems to ease in Iceland. The City of Reykjavík plans to offer numerous events on Thursday. These events will not be advertised at specific times and places, in order to prevent group gatherings.

People are encouraged to celebrate National Day at home with their families. Food trucks and artists scattered all over the city will be offered. The whole program can be accessed through the website 17june.is. The district councils have also organized events, for example in Grafarvogur, Breiðholt, Kópavogur, and Skerjafjörður.

The weather will require the traditional Lopapeysa

In Seltjarnarnes, there will be no traditional celebrations. Nevertheless, there will be a treasure hunt, an ice cream truck, and a festival opening at the local swimming pool. In Garðabær, flag designing, mask making, and dances will be offered.

The weather forecast seems to be rather mild but cold, with only 6°C and some sunshine. People are encouraged to dress well. As usual, the wind will not be on a break that day either. It will be best to dig out the good ol’ lopapeysa, to celebrate the day in true Icelandic fashion and most importantly – warmly!

