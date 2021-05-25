From Iceland — Reykjanes Is Rumbling Again

Reykjanes Is Rumbling Again

Published May 25, 2021

Alina Maurer
Words by
Photo by
Veðurstofa Íslands

After a rough few weeks of earthquakes at the beginning of the year right before the eruption in Geldingadalur, many people were shaken again after feeling the latest occurrence.

On Monday evening around half past 9, an earthquake was felt in the capital area.
According to RÚV, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and its source was about 4.7 km northeast of Brennisteinsfjöll. Brennisteinsfjöll is a minor volcanic system about 25 km from Reykjavík on the Reykjanes peninsula.

The earthquake is most likely related to a shift of tension in the Reykjanes belt, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The situation will be further monitored.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Covid Baby Boom Is Hitting Iceland

Covid Baby Boom Is Hitting Iceland

by

News
Hopes That Treatment With Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Will Be Allowed In The Country

Hopes That Treatment With Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Will Be Allowed In The Country

by

News
Another COVID Infection In Daði And Gagnamagnið After Top 5 Placement At Eurovision

Another COVID Infection In Daði And Gagnamagnið After Top 5 Placement At Eurovision

by

News
Grapevine’s 7th “Ask Me Anything” This Thursday

Grapevine’s 7th “Ask Me Anything” This Thursday

by

News
COVID Roundup: Zero-Cases Streak Broken, New Regulations In Effect Today

COVID Roundup: Zero-Cases Streak Broken, New Regulations In Effect Today

by

News
Lava Has Flowed Over The Defence Walls At The Eruption Site

Lava Has Flowed Over The Defence Walls At The Eruption Site

by

Show Me More!