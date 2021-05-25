From Iceland — Reykjanes Is Rumbling Again

Photo by Veðurstofa Íslands

After a rough few weeks of earthquakes at the beginning of the year right before the eruption in Geldingadalur, many people were shaken again after feeling the latest occurrence.

On Monday evening around half past 9, an earthquake was felt in the capital area.

According to RÚV, the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and its source was about 4.7 km northeast of Brennisteinsfjöll. Brennisteinsfjöll is a minor volcanic system about 25 km from Reykjavík on the Reykjanes peninsula.

The earthquake is most likely related to a shift of tension in the Reykjanes belt, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The situation will be further monitored.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.