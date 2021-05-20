From Iceland — Now Charging 1000 ISK To Park At The Eruption Sites

Photo by Art Bicnick

An announcement from Landeigendafélag Hrauns sf, the group of landowners who own the land where the eruption is taking place, states that a parking fee at the new car park near the eruption will charge 1000 ISK per car.

This is confirmed by Sigurður Guðjón Gíslason, one of the landowners, in a conversation with mbl.is, but the media reported yesterday that a sign had been put up in the area with information about the fee obligation.

Sigurður says that electronic surveillance will be introduced slowly and then it will be time to build new parking lots closer to the eruption sites and pave the way to ensure people’s safety and facilitate access. The construction will shorten the walking route by three kilometres.

He says that “I think it’s just in everyone’s interest to embark on this project.”

