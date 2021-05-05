From Iceland — COVID Roundup: Five Domestic Cases Yesterday, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: Five Domestic Cases Yesterday, One Outside Quarantine At Diagnosis

Published May 5, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

Five new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All but one of these people were in quarantine at diagnosis.

Four people are currently hospitalised with the virus. 329 people are currently in quarantine, with another 173 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 33.8, down from 39.8 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, up from 2.2 yesterday.

42,301 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of May 5th. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 73,146 vaccinations are underway. 115,447 people have received at least the first dose, while 157,230 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

