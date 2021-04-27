From Iceland — Increased Explosive Activity At Volcano Site: 50m Magma Eruptions

Photo by Art Bicnick

Explosive activity has increased in the southernmost crater at the eruption sites on the Reykjanes peninsula.

The magma jets have only been been ten to fifteen meters high before recently where they now reach more than 50 meters into the air, says Þorvaldur Þórðarson, professor of volcanology in a conversation with RÚV.

“This is a very big change in the eruption behaviour, but the question is whether this is also an indication of a change in productivity, whether there is an increase in the amount of magma that occurs in the eruption, ” says the professor.

27 apríl 2021

English below Góðann daginn Rétt fyrir kl. 20:30 í gærkvöldi (26 apríl) tók virknin í gíg 5 –syðsta… Posted by Eldfjallafræði og náttúruvárhópur Háskóla Íslands on Monday, 26 April 2021

Magmanificent

Þorvaldur does not say at the moment whether increased explosive activity is an indication of increased productivity. Activity in other craters has only decreased.

Þorvaldur states: “This could also mean that the activity is starting to accumulate more in one crater.” Scientists are studying the latest twists and turns in today’s eruption, both in the field and by reviewing data from meters.

Activity in the area has been changing recently, with bigger lava flows in the valleys nearby and the potential for more gas to be released. “Gas emissions could be increasing if the productivity of the eruption is increasing. If the magma jet activity is higher, the eruption sets the gas a little higher and it can then spread more,“ says Þorvaldur

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.