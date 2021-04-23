From Iceland — Students Apparently Worried To Attend Spring Exams

Photo by Flickr

This morning on the TV show Morgunútvarp on Channel 2, Jóhanna Ásgeirsdóttir, outgoing president of the National Association of Students and Derek Terell Allen, the future president of the association, have stated that many students wanted to attend their exams official rather than at home.

She says that in many countries it was decided at the beginning of the semester that the exams would be at home due to the uncertainty and it was that uncertainty which was causing students stress.

“People are very worried about attending exams. Until now, it was the uncertainty that was uncomfortable. We were always waiting for the next regulation to decide whether it would be an exam at an examination place or not, “says Jóhanna.

Worth the risk?

“The university has the independence of faculties, which is positive in most cases, but we do not think it is relevant in a pandemic that each study program should decide its own rules. It should just be harmonized rules with the safety of students and staff in the first place,” says Jóhanna.

Derek Terell Allen added “There are students who want to show up to keep everything normal, but it is a risk to go to the exam place, even if you are not in a risk group yourself. Then it is your responsibility to stay at home, as you can, when the situation is as it is.”

The pair closed the interview by stating all schools are currently considering what to do in terms of exams. “We just need more stability in these matters,” said Derek Terell.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.