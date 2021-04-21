From Iceland — 50 Geese Have Died Due To Unknown Circumstances

Photo by Julien Carnot/Wikimedia Commons

This weekend, 50 white-fronted geese were found dead in Hvalnes in Lón and in Suðurfjörður, Fréttablaðið reports.

An announcement from the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Administration (MAST) states that the cause of their deaths is unknown because they did not have enough flesh to screen for bird flu.

MAST received a report of the dead birds this weekend from Náttúrustofa Suðurlands but when their inspector arrived on the scene, they had been eaten so that it was not possible to take samples to investigate whether they had been infected with bird flu.

The announcement also states that due to the bird flu epidemic that is currently raging in Europe, it is important for the Food Administration to be notified of the death of birds when the cause of their death is not clear.

The bird flu viruses that are now affecting birds in Europe are not contagious to humans, but it is advisable to take care of general infection control, do not touch the dead birds with bare hands and report dead birds immediately.

The virus can cause severe infections in poultry, and lead to poultry owners having to cull all birds. It is important that poultry owners protect against infection.

According to an announcement, MAST has been in contact with locals and will take samples if more birds are found dead.

