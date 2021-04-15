From Iceland — Eruption Site Closed To The Public Today Due To Bad Weather

Photo by Art Bicnick

The weather at Geldingadalur is extremely wet and windy today so the police in Suðurnes have decided to close the eruption site to the public.

According to information from the police in Suðurnes, police officers are on duty on Suðurstrandarvegur monitoring the area to make sure people do not attempt to visit the area. The car parks that have been built near the eruption sites area also closed today.

Because the weather conditions are so bad at the eruption site, the rescue team have stated that it would be particularly difficult for them to operate therefore they don’t want people visiting the volcano today.

The area was evacuated last night, has since been closed and will be closed until at least the morning. Information on the continuation can be expected later today, but it mainly depends on the weather forecast.

