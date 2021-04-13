From Iceland — New Regulations Announced, Swimming Pools And Gyms Open Again

Photo by Art Bicnick

As of Thursday this week, swimming pools and gyms will be open to the public again alongside other changes to gatherings.

This was announced by Svandís Svavarsdóttir, Minister of Health, in a conversation with the media after a government meeting today.

The regulations will be valid for the next three weeks, at which time they will be reviewed again.

Rules, rules, rules

In principle, there will be similar restrictions on meetings as have been in force since 5 February. The regulations remind the public of the importance of people taking good care of infection control and following rules. The general number limit will be 20 people.

The distance rule in schools goes from two meters to one.

All stores are allowed to receive 5 customers for every 10 m², although a maximum of 100 people, in addition to 20 employees in the same space as customers.

Performing arts will be allowed again, where fifty can be together on stage and a hundred in areas outside the hall. Pubs may be open until 9 pm and must be vacated by 10 pm.

Sports exercises and competitions for children and adults with and without contact in all sports are allowed, without spectators. The maximum number of adults will be 50, but the number of children will be subject to the same restrictions as in school work.

Following the epidemiologists recommendations

Svandís said the relaxations were in line with expectations when “the handbrake was applied” three weeks ago.

She went on to say that she had followed all the recommendations of the epidemiologist and that there had been unanimity about the relaxations in the government.

“This should have taken effect on Friday. But I thought it was right, since these are all preferential measures, that we would have a new regulation take effect as soon as Thursday. So it is from the eve of Thursday that this applies,” says Svandís.

There was no discussion of border operations at the meeting.

