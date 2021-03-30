COVID Roundup: 10 New Domestic Cases Yesterday, All But One In Quarantine

COVID Roundup: 10 New Domestic Cases Yesterday, All But One In Quarantine

Published March 30, 2021

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

10 new domestic case of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. All but one of them were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

One person is currently hospitalised with the virus. 972 people are currently in quarantine, with another 109 in isolation. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 16.9, up from 14.5 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 11.5, down from 12.0 yesterday.

20,734 people have so far been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Note that “fully vaccinated” means at least two weeks have passed since receiving both vaccinations. 24,688 vaccinations are underway. 45,422 people have received at least the first dose, while 66,156 have received both shots.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Some Domestic Infections Traced Back To Tourist Who Didn’t Respect The Quarantine

Some Domestic Infections Traced Back To Tourist Who Didn’t Respect The Quarantine

by

News
Authorities Appeal For Volcano Visitor Safety Awareness

Authorities Appeal For Volcano Visitor Safety Awareness

by

News
Persistent Substances Threaten The Health Of Orcas In Iceland

Persistent Substances Threaten The Health Of Orcas In Iceland

by

News
Passengers Arriving In A Private Jet Deported From Iceland

Passengers Arriving In A Private Jet Deported From Iceland

by

News
Asylum Seeker From Gaza Facing Deportation To Greece

Asylum Seeker From Gaza Facing Deportation To Greece

by

News
Daði & Gagnamagnið’s ’10 Years’ Music Video Released Today

Daði & Gagnamagnið’s ’10 Years’ Music Video Released Today

by

Show Me More!