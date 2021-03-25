From Iceland — Landspítali Is Now Working At Crisis Level Due To COVID Restrictions

Landspítali’s activities will move to a level of crisis in response to the COVID restrictions that were put in place at midnight, Fréttablaðið reports.

Over the course of the next few days, it will be possible to start vaccinating workers with the Pfizer vaccine; this will mean that more than 90% of hospital workers will be vaccinated.

This was decided at a meeting of the hospital’s response committee and epidemic committee today. The officials will continue to meet over the coming days to see how things will develop.

Rules regarding all patients and visitors

Starting today, each patient will only be allowed one guest per day than can stay for one hour. It is important that all visitors adhere to the disease control measures such as wearing personal protective equipment, staying two metres apart and of course, not having symptoms of COVID-19.

In day and outpatient wards and other treatment areas, there must only be a maximum of ten people per area which is in line with other meeting restrictions across the country.

Accompaniment is not expected for patients seeking treatment in day and outpatient wards at the hospital, except in special consultation with the relevant wards.

If the transfer of a patient to another institution is planned, a sample must be taken from him before the transfer takes place.

Rules regarding those working at the hospital

Staff are asked to be stricter than ever with the disease control measurements; use of face masks at all times, respecting distance and limiting the number of people cafeterias and canteens.

It is reaffirmed that the rules apply to all staff, vaccinated as well as unvaccinated, as well as others who have antibodies to COVID-19.

All employees who can work remotely should do so if possible and employees are also advised not to travel much in the coming weeks and take the utmost care inside and outside the workplace.

Finally, if employees are feeling even the slightest of symptoms, they must not come to work and and instead they must quarantine themselves to help fight the spread of the virus.

