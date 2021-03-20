From Iceland — RVK Newscast #85: Eruption has begun!

Photo by Art Bicnick

Eruption has begun at Fagradalsfjall, long expected to be the location of a possible volcanic eruption. Small town of Þorlákshöfn was on high alert because of possible gas pollution from the eruption.

What we know now is that Geldingadalsgos is a fissure eruption that is about 500 to 700 metres long, and located just east of Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. It has been about 800 years since a volcano last erupted in Reykjanes, and this eruption is not at this time posing any immediate risk to people or infrastructure in the area.

Valur Grettisson and Art Bicnick visited the area a few hours after the eruption.

This episode was supported by Einstök Beer

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door