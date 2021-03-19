From Iceland — Local Politician Finds Buried Gun

Photo by Andres Siimon on Unsplash

A councillor for the Seltjarnarnes area of Reykjavík recently found a pistol buried in the foundations of his house—prompting a visit from armed Icelandic special forces.

Guðmundur Ari Sigurjónsson found the weapon as he was doing some construction work on his property, according to Fréttablaðið.

When he had stopped work for coffee, Guðmundur called the police. “Listen,” he told them. “We just found a pistol here in the foundations of the house.”

Two special forces officers quickly showed up, and took the gun. “I thought it was funny until the task force arrived,” Guðmundur said. “Then it became uncomfortable.”

The councillor said that he knows nothing about the origins of the weapon, but said: “My friends have been throwing out theories that this could be a gun from an unsolved murder case.”

