From Iceland — RVK Newscast #79: We’re Next To The Volcano Just Hours Before The Possible Eruption

Today, we went as close as we could to the volcano at Fagradalsfjall, just an hour before the news broke out that it will probably erupt soon. We didn’t feel anything, but the weather was terrible. So obviously, the biggest news is that the volcano will probably go off soon, but we didn’t know that while we shot the video. That said, we took the chance to announce the winner for our Einstök game and gave the info we knew about the volcano then: It will most likely erupt, but will probably not be dangerous. That said, there will be gas, which could affect its surroundings and the city area. But right now, it’s no evidence that this volcano will be dangerous. So stay cool, and if you are in Iceland, try not to go close to the area.

