From Iceland — RVK Newscast #79: We’re Next To The Volcano Just Hours Before The Possible Eruption


RVK Newscast #79: We’re Next To The Volcano Just Hours Before The Possible Eruption

Published March 4, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Today, we went as close as we could to the volcano at Fagradalsfjall, just an hour before the news broke out that it will probably erupt soon. We didn’t feel anything, but the weather was terrible. So obviously, the biggest news is that the volcano will probably go off soon, but we didn’t know that while we shot the video. That said, we took the chance to announce the winner for our Einstök game and gave the info we knew about the volcano then: It will most likely erupt, but will probably not be dangerous. That said, there will be gas, which could affect its surroundings and the city area. But right now, it’s no evidence that this volcano will be dangerous. So stay cool, and if you are in Iceland, try not to go close to the area.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Twitter Opens A New Office In Reykjavík

Twitter Opens A New Office In Reykjavík

by

News
You Can Now Have The Name ‘Kaos’ In Iceland

You Can Now Have The Name ‘Kaos’ In Iceland

by

News
Animal Earthquake Anxiety: How To Reduce Doggy Distress

Animal Earthquake Anxiety: How To Reduce Doggy Distress

by

News
Stay Clear Of Reykjanes Peninsula, Says Chief Of Civil Protection

Stay Clear Of Reykjanes Peninsula, Says Chief Of Civil Protection

by

News
COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases Yesterday

by

News
Seismic Roundup: Livestream Of Possible Eruption Site, Tremors Continue

Seismic Roundup: Livestream Of Possible Eruption Site, Tremors Continue

by

Show Me More!