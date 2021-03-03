From Iceland — BREAKING: Eruption Now Very Likely On The Way

Photo by Soffía S/Flickr/Creative Commons

New data being reviewed by scientists in Iceland now show strong signs that a volcanic eruption may be on the way, RÚV reports.

As it stands now, there are signs of restlessness just south of Keilir that are usually indicative of a volcanic eruption. Kristín Jónsdóttir of the Icelandic Met Office told reporters that while they are not officially saying that an eruption is starting, there are very strong indications that it will happen.

As reported, if the magma reaches the surface, it will unlikely be a dramatic explosion of lava and ash, but rather a fissure vent, wherein lava pours out of a crack made in the surface of the earth. It is highly unlikely to reach populated areas or infrastructure.

It could, however, mean interruption of air traffic to and from Keflavík International Airport, and the area has now been raised from yellow to orange alert.

Víðir Reynisson, chief of civic protection, told reporters that it is more likely than not that an eruption is starting, and could happen in the next few hours. However, “there are no disasters kicking off”, and no reason to be afraid.

More updates will be provided as they happen.

