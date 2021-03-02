COVID Roundup: No New Domestic Cases, Previous Recorded Case Was False Positive

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

No new domestic cases of the coronavirus were detected yesterday, according to the latest data from covid.is. Furthermore, the single domestic case reported yesterday turned out to have actually still had antibodies in his system from an older infection, Vísir reports. As a result, covid.is has updated their data accordingly.

Seven people are currently hospitalised with the virus, with none in intensive care. 8 people are currently in quarantine, with another 9 in isolation, down from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 0.5, down from 0.8 yesterday, while incidence at border screening is now at 3.0, up from 2.7 yesterday.

12,644 people have so far been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 8,547 vaccinations underway. As such, some 3.5% of Iceland’s population have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The schedule of which demographics are getting the vaccine and when can be found here (available only in Icelandic for now).

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

