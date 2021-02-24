From Iceland — String Of Earthquakes Ripple Through Iceland

Photo by Creative Commons/Hafsteinn Robertson

A string of earthquakes has been pouring through southwest Iceland this morning, beginning at 10:05 Icelandic time and still ongoing at 10:30. Bear in mind that the following information may change as the accuracy of the readings is refined. Consult the Met Office link below for full details.

The latest data from the Icelandic Met Office shows the first shock with a magnitude greater than 3 began at 10:05, when a 4.3 magnitude quake 7km beneath the surface and 3.6km east of Fagradalsfjall struck. This was followed seconds later by a 5.7 near Keilir.

Since then, there have been dozens of quakes with magnitudes ranging from 3 to 5, stretching from Grindavík in the southwest all the way up to Akureyri, in north central Iceland.

Given the size and range of the quakes, this strongly indicates possible seismic activity all along the fault line that runs through the country.

At the time of this writing, 10:42, quakes are still being felt.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.