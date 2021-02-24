From Iceland — RVK Newscast #77: Big Earthquakes In Grindavík, The Happiest Town In Iceland

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today, the Reykjavík Grapevine Newscast visited the happiest town in Iceland, Grindavík. This morning, there was an unusual amount of seismic activity around the country with a chance of an eruption from an ancient volcano that hasn’t erupted for almost 1,000 years. We talked to the mayor of the town as well as one resident about the potential eruption. As well, Iceland has eased their gathering ban from 20 to 50 and is now one of the freest countries in the world when it comes to COVID-19.

