From Iceland — RVK Newscast #77: Big Earthquakes In Grindavík, The Happiest Town In Iceland

RVK Newscast #77: Big Earthquakes In Grindavík, The Happiest Town In Iceland

Published February 24, 2021

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Today, the Reykjavík Grapevine Newscast visited the happiest town in Iceland, Grindavík. This morning, there was an unusual amount of seismic activity around the country with a chance of an eruption from an ancient volcano that hasn’t erupted for almost 1,000 years. We talked to the mayor of the town as well as one resident about the potential eruption. As well, Iceland has eased their gathering ban from 20 to 50 and is now one of the freest countries in the world when it comes to COVID-19.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door

