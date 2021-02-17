From Iceland — RVK Newscast #75: Five COVID-Free Days & Ash Wednesday Downtown

Photo by Art Bicnick

Today is the fifth day that Iceland has been COVID-19 free, so things are looking good. That said, borders have become stricter. The Minister of Health announced this week that everyone who comes to Iceland will have to get a negative PCR test before entering the country. Also, there’s been new developments in the murder case in Iceland and one of the country’s biggest crime lords is in custody. Lastly, today is Ash Wednesday so we met a lot of kids singing for candy, as is traditional in Iceland.

