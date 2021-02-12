From Iceland — First Shopping App That Understands Icelandic

Photo by Pixabay

The first ever shopping app to understand Icelandic was released to the public today.

Aha.is developed the app, which allows for the user to tell their phone what food they need and it will keep track of what needs purchasing on their next shopping trip.

One can also search for a product by asking the app. The app will then tell you what is available and in which stores it can be purchased.

The app itself had been in development for two years prior to its release.

You can speak Icelandic to your fridge, if you please.

If you have a smart fridge, the app can be connected to it and you can tell the fridge what is missing.

Helgi Már Þórðarson, one of the owners of Aha.is, told Fréttablaðið: “You can press a button in the app and say what you need and it will immediately appear on the screen. In this way, it only takes a few seconds to find the products and just a few minutes to complete a large grocery order on the phone, which is amazing.”

Aha.is has operated an online shopping market since 2011. From this website you can access a wide variety of products that can be delivered to your home, such as electrical appliances to general groceries.

The website also gives users access to experiences such as nights at a hotel, spa days and more.

