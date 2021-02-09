From Iceland — Shed Load On Southern Road

Photo by Lögreglan á Suðurlandi

A vehicle shed its load on a road in south Iceland yesterday evening. The load—a wooden shed—was discovered by local police at around 21:30 on Suðurstrandarvegur, just west of Hlíðarvatn.

In a Facebook post, police speculated that the shed had probably come off a vehicle platform or trailer, and suggested that it may have been in better condition before it hit the road. They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on Facebook, or by calling 444-2000.

While the accident is unusual, it should not be surprising. Icelandic roads outside of the greater capital area are notoriously slippery in the winter time. If you are planning to take to the road, be sure and check road conditions first—it may save you considerable hassle, or even your life.

