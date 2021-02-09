From Iceland — Shed Load On Southern Road

Shed Load On Southern Road

Published February 9, 2021

John Pearson
Words by
Photo by
Lögreglan á Suðurlandi

A vehicle shed its load on a road in south Iceland yesterday evening. The load—a wooden shed—was discovered by local police at around 21:30 on Suðurstrandarvegur, just west of Hlíðarvatn.

In a Facebook post, police speculated that the shed had probably come off a vehicle platform or trailer, and suggested that it may have been in better condition before it hit the road. They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on Facebook, or by calling 444-2000.

While the accident is unusual, it should not be surprising. Icelandic roads outside of the greater capital area are notoriously slippery in the winter time. If you are planning to take to the road, be sure and check road conditions first—it may save you considerable hassle, or even your life.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
A Quarter Of Workers In Iceland Struggle To Makes Ends Meet

A Quarter Of Workers In Iceland Struggle To Makes Ends Meet

by

News
A Thousand People Will Take Part In This Years Puffin Run

A Thousand People Will Take Part In This Years Puffin Run

by

News
New Details On Deportation Case Indicate Human Trafficking Aspect Was Ignored

New Details On Deportation Case Indicate Human Trafficking Aspect Was Ignored

by

News
Trans Woman Pursuing Discrimination Case That Prosecutors Dropped

Trans Woman Pursuing Discrimination Case That Prosecutors Dropped

by

News
Icelandic Government To Meet With Pfizer Today

Icelandic Government To Meet With Pfizer Today

by

News
COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

COVID Roundup: One New Domestic Case, In Quarantine At Time Of Diagnosis

by

Show Me More!