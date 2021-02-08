From Iceland — No News Of A Deal With Pfizer Yet

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Chief epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has told the nation that a deal has yet to be made between Iceland and Pfizer, Vísir reports.

There have been many rumours circulating about a deal with Pfizer that would make Iceland a testing ground for the vaccine. It was believed by many that hundreds of thousands of vaccines were arriving into the country this week.

However, these rumours are just rumours according to Þórólfur.

“I just enjoy all these stories. This shows that Icelanders are a good nation and a nation of stories,” said Þórólfur in Bítin á Bylgjan this morning.

“No contract, no dates and no planes.”

He stated that there has been no agreement with the pharmaceutical company and that there is nothing more that can be done other than to wait and see.

“Yes, I have said this for a long time that I would have expected it sooner than it is just the way it is. There is nothing more you can do about it, I’ll just wait and see what comes out of it. But in the meantime, there is nothing new in itself. There is nothing in hand, no contract, no dates and no planes,” says the epidemiologist.

Arrangements are being made but they are not yet complete.

Þórólfur stated that a meeting with Pfizer had been arranged for this week and it will go ahead as planned. He also told the nation that there was nothing new to report in regards to other vaccines arriving into the country.

It was stated in an information meeting last week that around 74,000 doses of the vaccine would arrive in the country at the end of March to beginning of April.

