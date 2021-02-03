From Iceland — Man Confesses To Killing Icelandic Cohabitant In Denmark

Photo by Colin / Wikimedia Commons

A 51 year old man has confessed to murdering his Icelandic cohabitant who had been missing since last Thursday.

Today, he appeared before a judge to plead guilty and to request four weeks custody.

Meanwhile, forensic analysis is taking place today at both the man’s residence and the victim’s.

Murdered in cold blood.

The victim, Freyja Egilsdóttir Mogensen, lived in Denmark for many years and had started a family there too.

The Jyllands-Posten reports that the 43 year old Icelander had her airways closed before she suffocated. The body was then cut up with a saw so it could be hidden both in her house and buried in her garden.

The suspect informed the police about her disappearance yesterday morning, saying nothing had been seen of her since last Thursday. Soon after, the East Jutland Police went out to the man and arrested him.

The man in question was charged with manslaughter and has since been charged with indecent handling of a deceased body as well.

Danish police have found remains of the body at the victim’s residence. A crime scene investigation team has also since arrived to aide in constructing an accurate case as to what happened.

The judge has decided to continue the court proceedings behind closed doors in order to further the investigation.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.