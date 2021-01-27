From Iceland — Reykjavík Police Raid Illegal Party

Photo by HMH

Last night police broke up a party in central Reykjavík, charging revellers and the managers of a local business with breaches of the law.

At around 21:00, police received a report of the party which was taking place in a building next to a restaurant. Party-goers were taking alcohol from the restaurant into the event, according to Vísir. This violates alcohol laws, and consequently managers of the restaurant now face charges.

The Epidemic Prevention Act currently forbids gatherings of more than 20 people. Around 25 individuals at the party were charged under the act, although it isn’t clear how many were there in total.

The event was shut down, and all the party-goers expelled from the building.

These charges come days after Minister of Finance Bjarni Benediktsson seemed to escape legal action after being caught in a similar situation. Gathering laws were breached at a party he attended last month, but so far it seems that only the event organisers have been earmarked for prosecution. It remains to be seen if there will be any wider legal action in that case.

