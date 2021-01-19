From Iceland — COVID Round-up: Two New Domestic Cases Yesterday, Both In Quarantine

Photo by Vísir

Two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday, with both of the diagnosed already in quarantine at the time of diagnosis.

20 people are currently hospitalised with the virus, none in intensive care. 149 people are currently in quarantine, with another 127 in isolation, down significantly from yesterday. The 14-day incidence of infection per 100,000 people is now 15.5, down from 16.1 yesterday. Incidence at border screening is at 25.4, down from 26.2 yesterday, and continues to surpass the domestic incidence rate, although at a declining rate.

More statistics and information can be found at covid.is or below.

