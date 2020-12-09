From Iceland — RVK Newscast #57: Swimming Pools Opening Up & Book Sales Up The Roof


RVK Newscast #57: Swimming Pools Opening Up & Book Sales Up The Roof

Published December 9, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

The Minister of Health announced the new gathering ban restrictions. Not much changed, but now we can go to swimming pools again! A new colour system has been implemented for the pandemic—one that is similar to the one that Icelanders use when it comes to weather—but it has been criticised for being too complicated. Also in the news: Sigur Rós released their newest album and book sales have never been so lively in Iceland.

