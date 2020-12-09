From Iceland — RVK Newscast #57: Swimming Pools Opening Up & Book Sales Up The Roof

Photo by Art Bicnick

The Minister of Health announced the new gathering ban restrictions. Not much changed, but now we can go to swimming pools again! A new colour system has been implemented for the pandemic—one that is similar to the one that Icelanders use when it comes to weather—but it has been criticised for being too complicated. Also in the news: Sigur Rós released their newest album and book sales have never been so lively in Iceland.

Buy Sigur Rós – Odin’s Raven Magic – LP/CD in our online shop.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door