From Iceland — RVK Newscast #52: COVID, Hjörleifshöfði & the Grammys

COVID is still going down. Hjörleifshöfði sold to Germany. Daði Freyr is on Time’s list of best songs, and the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra was nominated for Grammy along with Hildur Guðnadóttir. Also, a few words about the Yule Cat.

