From Iceland — RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

RVK Newscast #51: COVID-19 The Lowest in Europe And Unemployment Benefits Raised

Published November 23, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Iceland now with the lowest rate of COVID-19 in Europe. The government announced new stimulation package for the economy. Among others, to raise unemployment benefits up to 1900 Euros. Partial plan will be extended to May next year. And there is no age limit when buying the morning-after pill. But the pharmacists are not selling anyone the pill under 18.

