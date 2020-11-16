From Iceland — Covid-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

Covid-19 Roundup: 9 New Cases

Published November 16, 2020

Landspitalinn

Nine new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. Six of those were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis, according to Vísir. This follows 17 confirmed positive tests on Friday and 3 on Saturday. Three of the last four days have seen fewer than 10 diagnoses. There have been no further deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, and the death toll of 25 remains the same.

There are currently 59 people in hospital with the virus, 3 of them in intensive care. The incidence of domestic infections is still decreasing and currently stands at 66.8. A total of 693 people are currently in quarantine and 340 are in isolation.

More information from covid.is/data follows. Bear in mind that data offered in non-Icelandic languages might not be updated at the time of this writing.

