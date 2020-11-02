From Iceland — RVK Newscast #44: 6 New Deaths, Tougher Restrictions Announced & U.S. Embassy Shocks Icelanders

Photo by Art Bicnick

There has been a surge in deaths due to COVID-19 in Iceland, and we fear more is to come. The Gathering-ban is now 10 instead of 20 and masks are obligatory where one can’t ensure a 2-metre distance. The U.S. Embassy shocked Icelanders once again, now with an odd statement accusing Iceland’s biggest newspaper of distributing “fake news”. Also on today’s Newscast: Historians are concerned because of the republishing of a notorious Holocaust Denial book from 1974. Finally, Pollý, Valur and his youngest son, Illugi, play a football match. It’s up for a toss who won the cute contest though, Pollý or Illugi.

