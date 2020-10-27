From Iceland — 59 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

59 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Published October 27, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Landspítali

59 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. This is 9 more than on Sunday, when 50 were diagnosed. However, Mondays often see a small spike in cases as considerably less sampling tends to be done over the weekends. The other positive news is that according to Vísir, 40 of the 59, or 68%, were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus has gone up since yesterday from 50 to 53, however the number in intensive care has gone down from 3 to 1. The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) is still decreasing day to day, and now stands at 221.2 compared to 227.4 yesterday.

38 of those diagnosed yesterday underwent so-called symptom samples, whilst the other 21 were diagnosed following compulsory time in quarantine and randomised screening.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!

Next:
Previous:


Latest

News
Allegations Of Negligence At Ásbrú Refugee Camp

Allegations Of Negligence At Ásbrú Refugee Camp

by

News
Abortion Law Protests Outside Polish Embassy

Abortion Law Protests Outside Polish Embassy

by

News
Falcon Gang Roasts The Grapevine

Falcon Gang Roasts The Grapevine

by

News
Iceland Removed From Grey List

Iceland Removed From Grey List

by

News
Iceland Copes With A Cancelled Halloween

Iceland Copes With A Cancelled Halloween

by

News
RVK Newscast #41: Landspítali Declares State Of Emergency & COVID-Infected Sailors

RVK Newscast #41: Landspítali Declares State Of Emergency & COVID-Infected Sailors

by

Show Me More!