From Iceland — 59 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Landspítali

59 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed domestically yesterday. This is 9 more than on Sunday, when 50 were diagnosed. However, Mondays often see a small spike in cases as considerably less sampling tends to be done over the weekends. The other positive news is that according to Vísir, 40 of the 59, or 68%, were already quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

The number of patients in hospital with the virus has gone up since yesterday from 50 to 53, however the number in intensive care has gone down from 3 to 1. The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) is still decreasing day to day, and now stands at 221.2 compared to 227.4 yesterday.

38 of those diagnosed yesterday underwent so-called symptom samples, whilst the other 21 were diagnosed following compulsory time in quarantine and randomised screening.

More information from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.