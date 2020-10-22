From Iceland — 33 Diagnosed With Coronavirus Yesterday

Photo by Art Bicknick

33 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir reported morning. 20 of these were in quarantine at the time of diagnosis whilst 13 were not. This is an improvement on yesterday, when 21 of 45 were quarantined at the time of diagnosis.

The incidence of domestic infections (cases per 100,000) is continuing to decrease day by day, and currently stands at 248.7 compared to 266.2 yesterday and 292.3 at the weekend.

Hospital numbers have also gone down since yesterday, with 21 now in hospital compared to 23 before. The 3 who were in intensive care remain there. There have now been 4,268 confirmed infections in Iceland since the start of the pandemic, and the death toll of 11 remains the same.

More information on what pandemic restrictions are in place and how to abide them can be found here.

More information from covid.is follows.

