From Iceland — RVK Newscast #36: Þingvellir, COVID Decreasing & The Barrington Declaration

For this newscast, we visited Þingvellir to talk about the decreasing COVID numbers. Also on the roster?Icelandic names were found on the Barrington Declaration, including our top epidemiologist, Þórólfur Guðnason. We also checked out the lake trout in Öxará that have become a sensation in Icelandic media.

