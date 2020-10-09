From Iceland — RVK Newscast #34: Swimming Pools Closed And The Swedish Take On The Pandemic


RVK Newscast #34: Swimming Pools Closed And The Swedish Take On The Pandemic

Published October 9, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

COVID is getting worse. Swimming pools are closed and 1% of the Icelandic nation is in quarantine. Restaurants close earlier, and 18 people are in hospital. Also, a few words about what Icelanders think about the Swedish approach too the pandemic. This and more in the newest Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast.
*One correction, Valur misspoke when he said that there were around 50 COVID cases yesterday, the truth is, they were 87, but they were 99 the day before. Sorry about that.

