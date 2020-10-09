From Iceland — RVK Newscast #34: Swimming Pools Closed And The Swedish Take On The Pandemic

Photo by Art Bicnick

COVID is getting worse. Swimming pools are closed and 1% of the Icelandic nation is in quarantine. Restaurants close earlier, and 18 people are in hospital. Also, a few words about what Icelanders think about the Swedish approach too the pandemic. This and more in the newest Reykjavík Grapevine’s Newscast.

*One correction, Valur misspoke when he said that there were around 50 COVID cases yesterday, the truth is, they were 87, but they were 99 the day before. Sorry about that.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door