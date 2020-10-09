From Iceland — 97 New Coronavirus Infections Diagnosed Yesterday

97 New Coronavirus Infections Diagnosed Yesterday

Published October 9, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Vísir/Vilhelm

97 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning. More than half, or 54 of the 97, were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 8 were diagnosed at the border. The number of samples taken yesterday was also the largest in three weeks.

Although new restrictions were introduced on Monday, epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has emphasised that due to the incubation period, it will take up to two weeks for the results of those new restrictions to be visible in the numbers. “The measures that have been taken will not pay off until after one to two weeks,” he said, adding that we can expect similar figures in the next few days.

There are currently 24 people in hospital at Landspítali with coronavirus. 3 of these 24 are in intensive care on ventilators. “There are a lot of people in the Covid outpatient department who are sick and about to be admitted,” Þórólfur added.

Þórólfur is not yet considering tougher measures in the capital area, saying that we need to see how the next few weeks play out first. “We do not know,” he said. “I sincerely hope there is no need for tougher action.”

More data from covid.is follows.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
RVK Newscast #34: Swimming Pools Closed And The Swedish Take On The Pandemic

RVK Newscast #34: Swimming Pools Closed And The Swedish Take On The Pandemic

by

News
What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Topics Getting People Banned From The Comments

What Are Icelanders Talking About? The Topics Getting People Banned From The Comments

by

News
Iceland’s Unlikely Role In Space Exploration: From 1965 And Into The Future

Iceland’s Unlikely Role In Space Exploration: From 1965 And Into The Future

by

News
Rabbits In Iceland Tackling A Pandemic Of Their Own

Rabbits In Iceland Tackling A Pandemic Of Their Own

by

News
Well-Known Icelanders Protesting Against Coronavirus Restrictions

Well-Known Icelanders Protesting Against Coronavirus Restrictions

by

News
Young People Break Into Swimming Pool

Young People Break Into Swimming Pool

by

Show Me More!