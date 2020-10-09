From Iceland — 97 New Coronavirus Infections Diagnosed Yesterday

Photo by Vísir/Vilhelm

97 new coronavirus infections were diagnosed domestically yesterday, Vísir reported this morning. More than half, or 54 of the 97, were already quarantine at the time of diagnosis. 8 were diagnosed at the border. The number of samples taken yesterday was also the largest in three weeks.

Although new restrictions were introduced on Monday, epidemiologist Þórólfur Guðnason has emphasised that due to the incubation period, it will take up to two weeks for the results of those new restrictions to be visible in the numbers. “The measures that have been taken will not pay off until after one to two weeks,” he said, adding that we can expect similar figures in the next few days.

There are currently 24 people in hospital at Landspítali with coronavirus. 3 of these 24 are in intensive care on ventilators. “There are a lot of people in the Covid outpatient department who are sick and about to be admitted,” Þórólfur added.

Þórólfur is not yet considering tougher measures in the capital area, saying that we need to see how the next few weeks play out first. “We do not know,” he said. “I sincerely hope there is no need for tougher action.”

More data from covid.is follows.

