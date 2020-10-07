From Iceland — Minister Of Health Temporarily Steps Down

Photo by Art Bicnick

An announcement on the cabinet website has revealed that the Minister of Health, Svandís Svavarsdóttir, is on temporary leave until the 15th of October.

According to Vísir, this is for personal reasons which have not been specified. However, Stundin reports that their sources say this is due to an illness in the family.

Svandís has spoken candidly in the past about her daughter Una’s struggle with cancer, writing on her Facebook last July that “my aim will be to support her through this [treatment] process with family and friends. It is the biggest project of my life.”

In the meantime, her role as Minister of Health will be filled by Guðmundur Ingi Guðbrandsson, Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources.

