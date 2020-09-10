From Iceland — More Incorrect Test Results At Cancer Society

Photo by Krabb.is

The Cancer Society has now reviewed around 2,200 of the 6,000 samples that were recalled in light of the cervical cancer misdiagnosis scandal, MBL reports.

Of these, 52 samples have so far shown previously misdiagnosed cell changes, and all 52 women have been called back for further testing. The Cancer Society has stated that none of these cases are serious, and no cancer has been diagnosed, but they all require extra sampling to be sure.

A lot of pressure has been put on the search centre where the samples were taken, with many women wanting to book appointments, and waiting lists of 2 weeks for cervical screening and 4 weeks for breast screening.

The Cancer Society’s Information Officer, Sigríður Sólan Guðlaugsdóttir, explains that the recent news coverage of the Society has reminded women to book appointments and take time to get themselves tested. “That is, perhaps, the positive point in all this,” she says, asking women who are waiting for tests to remain patient.

