From Iceland — RVK Newscast #25: Footballers Breaking Quarantine And Trans Jesus

Published September 8, 2020

Valur Grettisson
Art Bicnick

In today’s Grapevine’s Newscast, we visited Bali at Álftanes. In today’s news: there were zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday in Iceland; people are debating about “trans Jesus”, which was a part of an advertisement from the National Church in Iceland connected to the Sunday school, and there have been small changes when it comes to the gathering ban.

