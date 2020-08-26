From Iceland — Iceland Airwaves Postponed Until 2021

Photo by Iceland Airwaves

The biggest music festival in the country, Iceland Airwaves, has been postponed until 2021. In a press release, the organisers of the festival said that safety is their top priority, and they are committed to stopping the spread of coronavirus. “It’s of the utmost importance that we ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and that we follow all regulations,” they said.

The team reviewed multiple scenarios, including social distancing, breaking the audience into separated groups with lower attendance, and dropping the number of venues. “We returned to the same answer: there was no feasible solution to deliver the festival for 2020.”

Airwaves will now move to November 3rd-November 6th 2021. The 2020 lineup is moving as well, so all the bands that would have played this year will still play next year. In addition, the festival organisers have announced 25 bands that will be joining in 2021. See the full lineup below.

If you purchased a ticket for the 2020 festival you can hold onto it for the 2021 festival. “You received your ticket at the best price; they won’t be going down again,” they said.

If you purchased tickets but cannot attend and wish to receive a refund, you can forward your info to info@tix.is with the request to refund. The deadline for this course of action is Wednesday, September 9th at 23:50 GMT. “Please note, if you request a refund, then re-purchase, it will be at the current price or higher, since the prices won’t go down again.”

If you purchased a travel package with Icelandair, you will receive an e-mail from Icelandair Holidays with more information.

ICELAND AIRWAVES 2021 – NEW ADDITIONS

Any Other – Aragrúi – Ásta – Balming Tiger – Bríet – Cell7 – Crack Cloud – Faux Real – Karina – HipSumHaps – ISÁK – Kef LAVÍK – KLEIИ – Logi Pedro – MAMMÚT – Mani Orasson – Marie Davidson & L’Œil Nu – Mugsion – Porridge Radio – Salóme Katrín – Sara Parkman – sideproject – Sigrún Stella – Skoffín – Supersport! – Svala – THUMPER – Ultraflex

ICELAND AIRWAVES 2021 – ALREADY ANNOUNCED

ADHD – Andavald – Andy Svarthol – Benni Hemm Hemm – Black Pumas – BSÍ – CHLOBOCOP – Daði Freyr – Daughters of Reykjavík – dj. flugvel og geimskip – Dry Cleaning – GRÓA – gugusar – Halldór Eldjárn – Júníus Meyvant – K.óla – Kiriyama Family – Krummi – Lynks Afrikka – Metronomy – MSEA – Myrkvi – omotrack – Oyama – Pale Moon – S.hel – sin fang – Sinmara – Sólveig Matthildur – Squid – Tami T

As ever, those looking for more information or advice should go to the Icelandic Government’s excellent COVID-19 help page.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.